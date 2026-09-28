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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K's Doda reports 52 dengue cases, civic bodies intensify preventive measures

J-K's Doda reports 52 dengue cases, civic bodies intensify preventive measures

6 teams, 3 each in Doda and Bhaderwah, have been deployed for fogging and anti-larval spraying in vulnerable areas

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PTI
Bhaderwah/Jammu, Updated At : 03:21 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Nearly 239 mosquito breeding spots on residential, religious and commercial premises have been destroyed. Pic: iStock
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Doda has reported a spike in dengue cases, with 52 patients admitted to hospitals, prompting civic authorities to intensify anti-larval spraying, fogging and public awareness campaigns, officials said on Monday.

As part of the special drive, civic teams of the Doda and Bhaderwah Municipal Committees have conducted door-to-door inspections in several areas over the past three days to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites, officials said.

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They said 52 people have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda.

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Executive Officer of the Doda and Bhaderwah Municipal Committees, Ravi Saini, said six teams, three each in Doda and Bhaderwah, have been deployed for fogging and anti-larval spraying in vulnerable areas and locations from where a higher number of dengue cases have been reported.

"We have intensified anti-dengue measures in both municipalities and, till Monday morning, identified and destroyed nearly 239 mosquito breeding spots on residential, religious and commercial premises," Saini said. The anti-dengue drive will continue until the outbreak is brought under control, he said.

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Authorities have warned residents and commercial establishments where mosquito breeding sites are repeatedly found, saying they could face penalties if such sites are detected again.

Health Inspector of the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP), Liaqat Ali Zargar, said 52 people with severe dengue infection were admitted to GMC Doda in the past seven days.

"The number may have risen today as fresh data will be issued only after samples of 90 people suspected to be infected with dengue undergo NS1 ELISA testing," Zargar said.

Health authorities have issued an advisory urging citizens to take preventive measures amid rising infections.

Authorities have advised senior citizens and people who have diabetes, hypertension, respiratory illnesses and other comorbidities to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms or their condition worsens.

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