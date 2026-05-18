Jailed MP Engineer Rashid’s father dies aged 85

The father of jailed Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 85.

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“Haji Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, father of Member of Parliament, Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, is no more,” Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said here.

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Nabi appealed to the Government of India and the authorities concerned to immediately facilitate the release of the Baramulla MP so that he can participate in the last rites of his father.

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“No pain can be greater than a son being deprived of bidding a final farewell to his own father,” he added.