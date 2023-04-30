Jaish aide held, grenade seized

PTI

Srinagar, April 29

Security forces arrested a militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Saturday. A hand grenade and incriminating material have been seized from him.

The accused has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tarathpora in Kupwara, a police spokesperson said.

A joint party of the police and Army’s 15 Rashtriya Rifles intercepted an individual at a checkpoint at Pazalpora-Magam in Handwara sub-district. “He attempted to evade the security men following which he was apprehended,” the police spokesperson said. On search, a hand grenade and other incriminating material were seized. Preliminary investigation revealed he had been working as a militant associate for the JeM.