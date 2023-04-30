Jaish aide held, grenade seized

Srinagar, April 29
Security forces arrested a militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Saturday. A hand grenade and incriminating material have been seized from him.
The accused has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tarathpora in Kupwara, a police spokesperson said.
A joint party of the police and Army’s 15 Rashtriya Rifles intercepted an individual at a checkpoint at Pazalpora-Magam in Handwara sub-district. “He attempted to evade the security men following which he was apprehended,” the police spokesperson said. On search, a hand grenade and other incriminating material were seized. Preliminary investigation revealed he had been working as a militant associate for the JeM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...