Jaish module busted in Kulgam, six overground workers held

PTI

Srinagar, February 3

Security forces today busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district by arresting six overground workers and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

Acting on specific information on subversive activities in the Mirhama and Damhal Hanji Pora areas, a joint team of the police and the Army arrested six terror associates, they said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including eight magazines and 446 rounds of M4 rifles, a pistol, magazine and 18 rounds were recovered on the basis of the disclosures by the accused.

Other recoveries include a hand grenade, four UBGL shells, 30 AK rounds, one magazine each of INSAS and AK rifles, two mortar shells, four walkie-talkie sets and a wireless set, the officials added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the terror associates were in touch with handlers across the border via various social media platforms, a police spokesperson said.

“The accused were hell bent on vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in Kulgam district by carrying grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI (Panchayati Raj Institution) members, minority communities etc,” the spokesperson added.