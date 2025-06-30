Jaish terrorists may have fled Basantgarh, security tightened for Amarnath Yatra

Even as one terrorist was killed in ‘Operation Bihali’ launched in Basantgarh, Udhampur district, on June 26, the remaining three ultras may have managed to evade security forces as the search operation entered its fourth day on Sunday without any fresh contact.

There has been no exchange of gunfire for the past three days, suggesting that the remaining Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have not been traced by the Special Forces of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police. Sniffer dogs and drones are being used extensively to track them.

The encounter had broken out early Thursday morning in a dense forest area located at a high elevation on a mountain top.

Security forces launched ‘Operation Bihali’—named after the area where the gunfight occurred—after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region. The body of one of the four terrorists was later recovered near a nullah.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, had earlier informed the media that four terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

Basantgarh, with its rugged mountainous terrain and poor visibility during the monsoon, provides ideal hiding spots for Pakistani terrorists who infiltrate through the International Border (IB) in Kathua. Security forces have intensified surveillance across the forest belts of the region, which is part of a traditional infiltration route. A tight cordon has also been placed in adjoining forest areas of Kathua district.

Senior Army and police officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, are closely monitoring the ongoing operation in Udhampur.

The three remaining terrorists are reportedly armed with AK-series rifles and other weapons, posing a significant threat to the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from Jammu on July 2 and reach the holy cave shrine in Kashmir on July 3. Pilgrim convoys will pass through Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban districts before entering the Kashmir Valley.

In a high-level security review meeting held on Saturday, the DGP, along with officials from the CRPF, Army, intelligence agencies and the civil administration, discussed the security scenario ahead of the Yatra.

“The DGP issued directions for strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and emphasised the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of pilgrims,” an official said.

The DGP also instructed field officers to intensify efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and ensure robust security arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage. Anti-sabotage teams will be deployed along the Yatra routes, and surveillance will be enhanced using advanced technologies and real-time monitoring systems to strengthen threat detection and response capabilities.