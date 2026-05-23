Jal Shakti Dept clarifies on monkey deaths, blames natural causes

The Jal Shakti Department Division, Reasi, has issued a clarification on reports circulating on social media regarding the drowning of three monkeys in the one lakh gallon ground service reservoir (GSR) at Shiv Khori.

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The Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti (PHE), has clarified that the incident occurred due to unavoidable natural circumstances arising from damage caused by heavy rain, flashfloods and landslides during 2025.

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In a statement, the department stated, “During the flashfloods of 2025, the dome slab of the said GSR sustained partial damage due to landslides in the area. The matter was immediately reported to the higher authorities through a formal damage report. As a temporary preventive measure, the damaged opening was covered with tin sheets and secured with wire mesh to restrict access and prevent any entry into the GSR until permanent restoration could be undertaken”.

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It read that the proposal for permanent restoration has already been included in the DPR submitted to higher authorities under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) for flood restoration works.

“As reported by the field staff, routine pumping operations were carried out on the evening of May 18 this year, after which the tank was properly secured and insulated. However, during the routine inspection conducted the following morning, the staff found that three monkeys had drowned inside the GSR. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the higher authorities and, as a precautionary measure to avoid any public health concern, the water supply from the said tank was stopped forthwith,” the statement read.

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Subsequently, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, visited the site and issued necessary directions for immediate cleaning and sanitisation of the GSR.

Accordingly, the reservoir was cleaned and disinfected in accordance with prescribed SOPs, including the use of bleaching powder and other required sanitisation measures. After completion of the cleaning process, water quality testing was conducted and, upon confirmation that the water was fit for consumption, the water supply was restored in the evening.

“In view of the facts, it is evident that the unfortunate incident resulted from damage caused by natural calamities and not due to any negligence, omission or deliberate lapse on the part of the departmental officials or field staff, who acted promptly and responsibly immediately after the incident came to notice,” the statement read.