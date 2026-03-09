Jammu admn shuts six spa, massage centres for violations

The district administration in Jammu has shut down six spa and massage centres for violating regulatory norms and allegedly running immoral activities under the guise of wellness services. The action followed an order issued by District Magistrate Dr Rakesh Minhas to regulate the functioning of such establishments in the district.

Inspection teams were constituted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioners Ansuya Jamwal and Vidhu Shekhar to conduct a comprehensive inspection drive.

During the inspections, several spa and massage centres were found violating the prescribed directions and were ordered to close immediately. Notices were also issued to the establishments concerned.

The centres shut down include K Crystal Spa, Evergreen Thai Therapy Centre, Touch of Magic, The Bubble Spa, The Golden Thai Unisex Spa, and Health Ayurveda Spa and Salon.

Authorities identified several violations during the inspections, including the absence of mandatory undertakings, lack of display boards and site plans, provision of cross-gender services, installation of door locks inside private cabins, failure of staff to produce identity cards, unaccounted salary payments, non-maintenance of client registers and malfunctioning CCTV cameras.

Officials said further legal action will be taken against the owners, managers and employees under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The District Magistrate reiterated that the administration maintains zero tolerance towards the misuse of commercial establishments for unlawful or immoral activities.

He also said that inspection drives will continue on a periodic and surprise basis. All spa and massage centres operating in the district have been directed to strictly comply with the regulatory framework or face closure and legal action.