Jammu Airport begins consultations for international flight operations

Jammu Airport has initiated consultations with stakeholders to evaluate the feasibility and preparedness to launch international flight operations, an official said on Sunday.

A planning and coordination meeting on Saturday, chaired by Airport Director Devender Yadav, brought together representatives of airlines, security and regulatory agencies, government departments, tourism bodies and other stakeholders.

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Potential international destinations, passenger demand, operational requirements and roadmap to enhance Jammu’s global air connectivity were discussed in the meeting, a Jammu Airport spokesperson said.

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Highlighting Jammu’s potential for international air connectivity, Yadav underscored the region’s strong prospects, supported by religious tourism, strategic geographical location, educational institutions, business activities and defence-related passenger movement.

He informed participants that as envisaged under the airport’s master plan, the existing terminal building would be utilised for international operations once domestic flights are shifted to the new terminal building.

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He also apprised stakeholders that Jammu Airport has been included under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Hub-and-Spoke Model, the spokesperson said.

Emphasising the need for a sustainable approach, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Jammu Chamber, Rahul Sahai said the international sectors selected for Jammu should be commercially viable and supported by consistent flight operations.

He stressed that airlines should ensure continuity of services rather than withdrawing routes shortly after their commencement.

Sahai suggested prioritising connectivity to West Asia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Europe, keeping in view the potential demand arising from Umrah travel, pilgrimage tourism, scenic rail tourism and international education.

Chairman, Tourism Federation of Jammu, Rajesh Gupta highlighted the initiative’s potential to give a significant boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector, while also facilitating trade and broader economic activities.

The deliberations covered a range of issues, including passenger demand, airline interest, potential international destinations, air cargo prospects and operational feasibility, the spokesperson noted.

He said requirements relating to immigration, customs, security, regulatory approvals, infrastructure and manpower were also examined, including coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other concerned agencies.

The initiative aims to strengthen Jammu’s international connectivity and support regional economic growth, subject to requisite approvals, stakeholder concurrence and operational readiness, he added.

The meeting on Saturday was attended by representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Jammu Chamber, and Tourism Federation of Jammu, along with officials from airlines, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Customs, Health Services, ground handling agencies, the Department of Civil Aviation, J&K, the Tourism Department and other concerned agencies.