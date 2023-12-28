Jammu and Kashmir Admn hikes subsidy amount to Rs 70,326 under Centre’s urban housing scheme

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved an increase in the subsidy for the beneficiary-led construction (BLC) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the Union territory, officials said.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, gave its approval to enhancement of UT subsidy from present Rs 16,666 to Rs 70,326 for people eligible for the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) under PMAY (U) in lieu of Interest Free Loan (IFL) scheme.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, attended the meeting. The beneficiaries under this scheme include identified BLC beneficiaries of PMAY (U), who on the date of issuance of the allied government order have not completed their dwelling units. This step is slated to benefit 26,419 households in preliminary stage, an official informed.

The proposal aims to provide additional financial assistance to identified beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) under BLC vertical which will help them in completion of construction of their houses within mission period, which is December 2024.

“In the Union Territory, beneficiaries face challenges in contributing to the larger house construction component and this decision has been taken to facilitate the beneficiaries in completion of their houses with enhanced assistance,” the official said.

