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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu and Kashmir CM congratulates Sheetal Devi for gold at World Para Series

Jammu and Kashmir CM congratulates Sheetal Devi for gold at World Para Series

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:25 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday congratulated Paralympics medallist Sheetal Devi on winning gold at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, saying her achievement was a proud moment for the entire nation.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Kishtwar district, won the women’s compound individual title earlier this week in Ahmedabad. “The CM said her remarkable achievement of winning Gold in the Women’s Compound Individual Event and Bronze in the Compound Mixed Team Event is a proud moment for the entire nation, and wished her continued success in all her future endeavours,” the CM’s office said in a post on X. — PTI

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