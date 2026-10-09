Jammu and Kashmir Government identifies fresh tourism sites across Kashmir Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has begun identifying areas with tourism potential in the Valley, a move aimed at offering visitors more destinations to explore beyond the traditional tourist hotspots.

For some time now, the Tourism Department has been promoting new destinations in the Valley, an initiative that has received a positive response not only from visitors from across the country but also from local residents.

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During the recent autumn session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, the government informed the House that the Tourism Department had already initiated the process of identifying and assessing areas with tourism potential for future development.

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The department was responding to a question from a Central Kashmir MLA who had asked whether the government intended to include several areas of his constituency in the district’s tourism development plans.

In its response, the government said the department, in consultation with local stakeholders and officials from the Revenue and Forest Departments, had “conducted site visits to the locations referred to in the question to assess their tourism potential and the feasibility of creating tourism-related infrastructure”.

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“The suitable sites, based on their tourism potential and feasibility, shall be considered for inclusion in future tourism development plans, subject to the availability of suitable land and fulfilment of requisite statutory and administrative approvals,” it said.

According to tourism officials, identifying and adding new tourist destinations is an ongoing exercise, and efforts are being made to promote newer locations for visitors.

“In recent times, a number of areas have been added and promoted in both the Kashmir and Jammu regions, including those close to the borders,” a tourism official said.

He said these destinations had received a positive response from tourists and locals alike.

Over the past few years, the border areas of the Kashmir Valley, particularly in north Kashmir, have emerged as major tourist attractions, drawing significant footfall. In fact, the picturesque Gurez valley, located close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir and largely off the tourist map until a few years ago, recorded 2.55 lakh visitors over the past four years.