Jammu and Kashmir Govt notifies gas distribution policy, aims to expand network

Jammu and Kashmir has notified the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, which envisages the phased expansion of City Gas Distribution networks across all 20 districts of the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday termed the notification of the policy a major step towards expanding access to clean fuel, strengthening industrial competitiveness and modernising Jammu and Kashmir’s energy infrastructure.

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Officials said that following its approval by the Council of Ministers, the policy had been notified and established a clear, investor-friendly and time-bound framework for expanding the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across households, commercial establishments, industries and the transport sector.

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The policy envisages the phased expansion of City Gas Distribution networks across all 20 districts of J&K, bringing cleaner and more reliable natural gas closer to consumers while supporting the transition away from conventional fuels.

A key focus of the policy is to simplify and accelerate project implementation through single-window, time-bound clearances, streamlined procedures for establishing Compressed Natural Gas stations and standardised Right of Way norms. It also provides for priority gas connectivity to major industrial estates, including those in Kathua, Samba and Pulwama, to support industrial growth and improve access to reliable energy.

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The expansion of PNG and CNG infrastructure is expected to provide safer, cleaner and more affordable energy options, help reduce fuel costs, improve industrial efficiency and competitiveness, and encourage greater investment in the emerging clean energy sector.

The policy also provides an impetus to local employment, apprenticeships and skill development, creating new opportunities in the construction, operation and maintenance of gas distribution infrastructure and associated services.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma and the department on the notification of the policy, describing it as an important step towards cleaner growth, sustainable development and a modern energy ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The City Gas Distribution Policy will help expand clean and reliable energy access while creating an enabling environment for industry and investment. It is an important step towards building a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable energy future for Jammu and Kashmir,” the Chief Minister said.