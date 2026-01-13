DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu and Kashmir inseparable: Farooq rejects bifurcation demand

Jammu and Kashmir inseparable: Farooq rejects bifurcation demand

Claims even the people of Ladakh want to return to the fold of Jammu and Kashmir

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. FILE
Advertisement

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir are inseparable, firmly rejecting a recent demand by a BJP leader to grant separate statehood to the Jammu region by bifurcating the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The former chief minister’s remarks came even as the BJP’s J&K president Sat Sharma sought to distance the party’s stand from the controversial proposal of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sham Lal Sharma recently.

Advertisement

“Neither Jammu nor Kashmir can be separated from each other. It would be like separating the head from the body — with Jammu as the head and Kashmir as the torso,” Abdullah said during his visit to Narwal Fruit Mandi here. He claimed even the people of Ladakh want to return to the fold of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The special status under Article 370 was revoked to Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP-led central government in 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories — JK and Ladakh.

Recently, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma stoked a controversy by demanding separation of Jammu over alleged claims of discrimination with the region. However, the party’s state president later distanced from his statement and said this is not the stand of BJP.

Advertisement

Accompanied by senior party leaders, including Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta and chairman Scheduled Caste Cell Vijay Lochan, Abdullah interacted with office bearers of the Narwal Fruit Mandi Association and listened to their issues, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed.

He said the NC-led government in the UT is working for the betterment of the people and has taken several initiatives over the past year. “There is no need to worry… all the promises made to the people will be fulfilled,” he said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts