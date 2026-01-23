Jammu and Kashmir issues high-danger avalanche warning in 6 districts

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir issued a high-danger avalanche warning on Friday for six districts of the Union territory following fresh snowfall, officials said.

Avalanches with a high-danger level are likely to occur above 2,300 metres in Ganderbal district, in Central Kashmir, over the next 24 hours, the officials said.

They also warned that an avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,500 metres over districts, including Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban in the Jammu region, and Kupwara in North Kashmir.

The officials urged the residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Earlier in the day, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall, the officials said.