Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu and Kashmir issues high-danger avalanche warning in 6 districts

Jammu and Kashmir issues high-danger avalanche warning in 6 districts

Earlier in the day, most parts of J-K received moderate to heavy snowfall

PTI
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
People walk through a snow-covered road during the season's first snowfall in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. Photo: PTI
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir issued a high-danger avalanche warning on Friday for six districts of the Union territory following fresh snowfall, officials said.

Avalanches with a high-danger level are likely to occur above 2,300 metres in Ganderbal district, in Central Kashmir, over the next 24 hours, the officials said.

They also warned that an avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,500 metres over districts, including Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban in the Jammu region, and Kupwara in North Kashmir.

The officials urged the residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Earlier in the day, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall, the officials said.

