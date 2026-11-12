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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu and Kashmir L-G Sinha calls for wider adoption of smart farming technologies

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Sinha calls for wider adoption of smart farming technologies

Inaugurates 4 infrastructure facilities at SKUAST-Kashmir

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates a facility.
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated four key infrastructure facilities at SKUAST-Kashmir and emphasised the crucial role of agricultural universities in delivering practical solutions to challenges related to food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said agricultural universities are unique institutions where concerns and aspirations linked to a nation's food security can be transformed into concrete solutions. He noted that the four facilities inaugurated collectively reflect a comprehensive vision of smart agriculture and rural advancement.

The Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a solar-powered Internet of Things (IoT)-based irrigation and fertigation system, designed to provide crops with water and nutrients in the right quantity and at the right time. He observed that the technology has significant potential to benefit small and marginal farmers by reducing labour-intensive irrigation practices and dependence on conventional energy sources.

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The Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated the Prototype Design and Development Centre, which will help translate innovative concepts into practical agricultural tools and technologies. He expressed confidence that the facility would promote mechanisation and bridge the gap between laboratory research and field-level application.

Highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship, the Lieutenant Governor described the newly established Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship as a transformative initiative. He encouraged students to become job creators by establishing enterprises in areas such as seed testing, cold-chain management and soil health services. He asked the university to develop the directorate into a platform that provides mentoring, guidance and assistance in accessing capital for young entrepreneurs across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated the Health and Wellness Centre, describing it as an important addition to the university's infrastructure for the well-being of students and faculty members.

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Calling for sustained action, the Lieutenant Governor asked SKUAST-Kashmir to take the new irrigation technology to villages within the coming year and actively involve farmers in its improvement. He stressed the need to convert data collected through sensors into simple agricultural advisories in local languages and deliver them to farmers through digital platforms.

The Lieutenant Governor further encouraged the university to facilitate the establishment of at least 100 student-led start-ups, strengthen linkages among laboratories, cooperative societies, farmer-producer organisations and farmers, and place youth and women farmers at the centre of future programmes.

“We must make data and technology partners of the farmer. Our goal should be to establish at least 100 student-led enterprises and start-ups from the SKUAST-Kashmir campus within the coming year.

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“The university must become a strong bridge between laboratories and cooperative societies, between farmer-producer organisations, and between researchers and small and marginal farmers. I want youth and women farmers to be at the centre of every programme,” he said.

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