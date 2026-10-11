Jammu and Kashmir Police move to attach Rs 1-cr assets of two PoK-based UAPA accused

Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated proceedings to attach immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1 crore belonging to two accused persons currently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in connection with a case registered in Kupwara district.

A police statement said that Handwara Police have begun the process for attachment of properties located in Kohru and Udipora villages of Langate as part of the investigation of a case registered at Police Station Handwara.

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According to police, one of the properties belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Abdullah Bhat, a resident of Kohru, Langate, who is presently stated to be residing in Muzaffarabad, PoK. The property identified for attachment comprises one kanal and two marlas of land in Kohru.

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The second property belongs to Manzoor Ahmad Lone, a resident of Udipora, Langate, who is presently stated to be residing in Basnada, PoK. The identified property comprises seven kanals and 11 marlas of land in Udipora.

Police said the combined estimated value of the two properties is around Rs 1 crore.

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The action has been initiated following directions issued by the competent court as part of ongoing legal proceedings in the case, police said.