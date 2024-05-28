 Jammu and Kashmir Police solve 2019 temple priest murder case, main accused nabbed from Haryana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Jammu and Kashmir Police solve 2019 temple priest murder case, main accused nabbed from Haryana

Jammu and Kashmir Police solve 2019 temple priest murder case, main accused nabbed from Haryana

An extensive investigation points to the involvement of two notorious criminals—Tarlok Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Ashish Kumar of southwest Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Police solve 2019 temple priest murder case, main accused nabbed from Haryana

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Jammu, May 28

Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Tuesday, claimed to have solved a five-year-old murder case of a temple priest with the arrest of the main accused from Haryana.

Baba Pragat Nath (65), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead with injuries to his head inside the temple in Toph Sherkhania on the intervening night of November 15 and 16, 2019.

Following the murder, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station. An extensive investigation launched, which pointed to the involvement of two notorious criminals—Tarlok Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Ashish Kumar alias Hansai Nath of southwest Delhi, a police official said.

He said both the accused fled after the murder. It was later learnt that Singh had died.

However, the police continued to make efforts to arrest Kumar, the official said and added he was finally apprehended from Haryana’s Jind district by a special team from the police station.

The official said investigations revealed that Singh and Kumar operated as part of a gang involved in multiple criminal activities, including theft, cheating and murder, across states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Following Kumar’s arrest, all necessary legal formalities were completed and the charge sheet in the case was filed, he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

2
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

3
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case

4
Punjab

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

5
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

6
Punjab

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

7
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

PM Modi should worry about his own party: Sukhbir Badal

8
India

Northwest, central India to get relief from scorching heat after 3 days: IMD

9
Punjab

Jagir Kaur throws weight behind expelled Akali leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon

10
Punjab THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Will revive cross-border trade through Attari, focus on healthcare: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit murder case

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case

A special CBI court in Panchkula had in October 2021 awarded...

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport turns out hoax

The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staf...

10 dead, several feared trapped as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains

12 dead, several feared trapped as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains

CM Lalduhoma announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of t...

‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds

‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds

A Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Addressing a press conference, Atishi says many areas in Del...


Cities

View All

Miraculous escape for advocate, his wife after assailants open fire at them in Amritsar

Miraculous escape for advocate, his wife after assailants open fire at them in Amritsar

‘Will exclude agricultural equipment from GST ambit if voted to power’, says Congress chief Kharge in Amritsar

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to former minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Jalandhar: AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Jagir Kaur throws weight behind expelled Akali leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow in Nabha today

Free Sikh bodies from ‘RSS control’: Sukhbir Badal to PM Modi

Thieves strike at NRI’s house in Sirhind town