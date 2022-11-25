Jammu and Kashmir’s final electoral rolls published today

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, November 25
After completion of delimitation and revision exercise, Jammu and Kashmir's final electoral rolls were published on Friday.
With deletion of expired voters and addition of seven lakh new eligible electors, J-K's total electorate has now risen from 76 lakh to 83 lakh in 90 Assembly segments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...