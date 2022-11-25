Jammu and Kashmir’s final electoral rolls published today

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 25

After completion of delimitation and revision exercise, Jammu and Kashmir's final electoral rolls were published on Friday.

With deletion of expired voters and addition of seven lakh new eligible electors, J-K's total electorate has now risen from 76 lakh to 83 lakh in 90 Assembly segments.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar