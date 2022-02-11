Jammu: Backing protesters, Opposition seeks speedy recruitments

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 10

Amid the simmering discontent among the unemployed youth of Jammu, political parties have urged the government to accede to the candidates’ demands on the recruitment process.

The candidates aspiring to join the BSF and the CISF had last week blocked the vital Tawi Bridge in Jammu after which at least 40 of them were detained. The protesters were demanding inclusion of more vacancies in the recruitment process.

On Wednesday, around 50 youths were detained in Jammu who were demanding early exam for the posts of the J&K Police Border Battalions, advertised in 2019. Supporting them, Apni Party’s senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir urged the government to complete the selection process without any further delay as the youth, who had appeared in physical tests, were becoming overage.

“The aspirants are worried about their future. No exam date has been announced in the past three years. There is resentment among the aspirants due to the re-notification of the posts on January 11 this year, redefining the age criteria. The first notification had come on March 9, 2019 for 2,700 constable vacancies in the J&K Border Battalion for those residing within 10-km range of the border,” said Mir.

The National Conference’s (NC) Jammu provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta, said the demands of the Border Battalion aspirants were genuine. Gupta said that using force against unemployed youth was concerning as the career and the future of several youth was at stake despite having qualified the physical test and verification.

Interestingly, BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, during his recent visit to Nagrota, had said that a multi-pronged strategy to address the issues confronting the youth due to unemployment was needed. “J&K is plagued with the issue of unemployment for the past two decades so some out-of-the-box multi-pronged measures will have to be taken to address this issue,” he had said. He also expressed concern for the BSF and the CISF aspirants.

Candidates await exams for years