Jammu bans transport of narcotic drugs by courier companies without valid permit

Authorities here have barred courier companies and parcel services from transporting narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and other contraband without a valid permit, and directed them to ensure police verification of all their employees.

The directives were issued by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas on Saturday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) read with the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, District Magistrate Jammu has ordered that no courier company, parcel service, or logistics operator functioning within the district shall accept, book or transport any narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or other contraband items unless it holds a valid transport permit under NDPS Rules and as per regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940,” the order stated.

“All courier companies/parcel services shall strictly verify the identity and credentials of consignors and consignees, including valid government-issued identity proof, maintain complete records of consignments, including sender and receiver details, parcel description, weight, booking receipt and date of booking, mode of payment received against each consignment along with transaction details wherever applicable,” it said.

Courier and parcel service operators have also been asked to ensure that all their employees, including delivery staff, loaders, booking clerks and franchise workers, are duly verified through local police and that an updated register of such verified employees is maintained.

They have been instructed to provide training to staff to help them identify suspicious consignments and immediately report them to the nearest police authority.

“Any courier company/agency found violating this order shall be held personally and legally responsible. Owners, managing directors, directors, agents and all employees involved may be prosecuted under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, BNSS and other applicable laws.”

“Penalties may include seizure of consignments, cancellation of license, fines and criminal sanctions,” the order read.

The DM instructed the senior superintendent of police to ensure strict enforcement of the order, conduct inspections and initiate necessary legal action against defaulters.

“As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, this order is hereby passed ex-parte... this order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for the period of eight weeks, unless withdrawn earlier, and subject to further extension or modification,” the order stated.

It said any contravention of the order would attract legal consequences as contemplated under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.