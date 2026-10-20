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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu-Basohli bike ride flagged off to promote tourism

Jammu-Basohli bike ride flagged off to promote tourism

Around 30 bikers carrying the National Flag participating in the ride

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Jammu Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal on Monday flagged off the Jammu-Basohli Bike Ride from the Tawi River Front here, marking the start of the three-day Basohli Utsav aimed at promoting the region’s cultural heritage, scenic beauty and tourism potential, while advocating a drug-free society.

Around 30 bikers carrying the National Flag were participating in the ride, with more riders expected to join the convoy en route, an official spokesperson said.

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The bike ride is among the activities being organised as part of Basohli Utsav-2026, scheduled from October 19 to 21, to celebrate the region’s distinctive cultural identity and promote its tourism potential.

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Kundal said the festival provides a platform to showcase Basohli’s vibrant cultural traditions, artistic legacy and rich heritage. The ride would further strengthen efforts to highlight Basohli, in Kathua district, as an attractive tourist destination, he said.

Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, Kundal appreciated the initiative for promoting a positive and healthy outlook among young people.

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He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and other social evils and channel their energy towards constructive activities, sports and nation-building.

Such initiatives would give an impetus to tourism in Jammu and Basohli by showcasing the region’s picturesque landscapes, natural beauty and cultural attractions, the divisional commissioner said.

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