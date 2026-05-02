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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu bridge collapse: 3 bodies, 1 injured pulled out from rubble; probe ordered

Jammu bridge collapse: 3 bodies, 1 injured pulled out from rubble; probe ordered

12-hour rescue operation concludes; Deputy CM orders suspension of two engineers, three-member inquiry committee constituted

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:40 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Rescue operation underway after an under-construction bridge collapsed on Bantalab Road, on the outskirts of Jammu, May 1, 2026. PTI
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Rescue workers pulled out three bodies and an injured person from the debris of a partially collapsed old bridge during a 12-hour search operation on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

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One injured worker was rescued on Friday, shortly after a portion of the bridge collapsed in the Thuther area of Bantalab.

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Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary rushed to the spot at midnight and ordered the suspension of two engineers. The government has also constituted a committee to probe the incident.

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According to the officials, labourers were carrying out retaining wall and foundation-laying work on the bridge, which was damaged in flash floods last year, when a portion of it gave way, trapping four of them.

Police, Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and fire and emergency department immediately launched a rescue operation. The rescue teams first pulled out a labourer, who was identified as Tarsem Lal, the officials said.

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“The search and rescue operation concluded this morning. Three bodies have been recovered from the spot. Two others have been rescued in injured condition,” a senior officer told PTI.

The bodies were recovered during the 12-hour search operation, which went on through the night under floodlights, the officials said.

Among the two injured was Divisional Fire Officer, Fire and Emergency Services Department, Mohammad Jaffar, who was hit by a boulder during the rescue operation. The injured have been hospitalised.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary was briefed about the incident after he reached the spot at midnight.

“I have ordered the suspension of the assistant executive engineer and the junior engineer. I have also issued directions to the engineer-in-chief for attachment of the executive engineer,” he told reporters at the spot.

Choudhary ordered a probe into the incident and directed the authorities to complete it in five days.

Following his order, Assistant Executive Engineer Sahil Verma and Junior Engineer Sajad Mir were placed under suspension, pending inquiry into their conduct, the officials said.

The government has also constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by Purshotam Kumar, Secretary Technical (Engineer-in-Chief), Public Works (R&B) Department, they said.

Superintendent Engineer, Public Works (R&B), Circle Jammu South, Arit Gupta, and Executive Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Satwari division, Rajan Mengi are members of the panel, they said.

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