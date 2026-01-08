Jammu celebrates as NMC rescinds MBBS nod to Vaishno Devi college

Celebrations were witnessed across Jammu on Wednesday as several social and religious organisations welcomed the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to withdraw permission granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence to run its MBBS programme.

Advertisement

Organisations that had been protesting the allocation of a majority of seats to students from the Muslim community at the shrine-run institution expressed satisfaction over the decision, saying an injustice had been corrected by the Central Government.

Advertisement

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which spearheaded the agitation for over one and a half months, said all stakeholders had stood together until a “logical conclusion was reached”.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Sukhvir Mankotia, convener of the Samiti, said, “If we have got success in just over 40 days, this means that we were on the right track. I would like to thank Union Health Minister JP Nadda for this decision. There were legalities involved due to which it took so much time. We got unconditional support from multiple groups and prominent personalities from across J&K for the cause. Even the L-G of J&K, Manoj Sinha, supported us.”

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma said that as the institution was associated with the faith of one religion and sustained by donations contributed largely by people from the Hindu community, serious concerns had been raised regarding the induction of students from other faiths, leading to public unrest.

Advertisement

“Jammu has been witnessing continuous protests for the past several days over the admissions and functioning of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence,” Sharma said, adding that a majority of social organisations in the region had strongly raised the issue.

Clarifying the BJP’s stand, Sharma said certain political parties attempted to politicise the matter and give it a communal colour. “But the BJP never politicised the issue nor allowed it to become a communal one. The party remained committed only to facts, norms and public welfare,” he said.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, speaking at an event in Kathua, criticised the BJP, saying it was “celebrating the destruction of Jammu”.

“With the closure of the college, the BJP has put the future of coming generations in jeopardy. The seats at the college would have increased in future and provided opportunities to students,” the Deputy CM said.

Chief spokesperson of the J&K Congress, Ravinder Sharma, also criticised the decision, saying, “The BJP must explain what Jammu achieved by the closure of a premier medical institution named after holy Mata Vaishno Devi ji. Just to cover up the failure of the Health Ministry headed by JP Nadda, the Jammu region has been made to suffer instead of changing the norms.”