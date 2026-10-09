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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu: Congress observes ‘Black Day’ over detention of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Jammu: Congress observes ‘Black Day’ over detention of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

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Arjun Sharma
Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 10:40 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Congress workers burn an effigy during a protest in Jammu.
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Leaders of the INDIA bloc were detained in Reasi district during UT-wide protests against the Central Government over the alleged manhandling of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. A minor scuffle between Congress workers and the police was also reported during a protest demonstration in Jammu.

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the J&K Congress, said, “All senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress, NC, CPM and PDP leaders, were detained in Reasi today ahead of a peaceful protest to observe a ‘black day’ for democracy. This is an undeclared Emergency.” Sharma claimed that the leaders were detained even before the protest began, alleging a dictatorial attitude on the part of the authorities.

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Senior Congress leaders, including former ministers Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jagjeevan Lal, former MLA Mamtaz Khan, besides Raj Kumar and Tariq Bhat of the National Conference, and OM Prakash of the CPM, among others, were detained at Katra police station ahead of the scheduled INDIA bloc protest in Reasi. They were later released.

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In Jammu, a minor scuffle broke out between Congress workers and the police during a demonstration near the party office at Shaheedi Chowk. A heavy police contingent was deployed near the party office to contain the situation. Led by senior party leaders, women workers and others held a demonstration and attempted to march forward. The police stopped the procession, agitating the protesters and resulting in a minor scuffle.

Talking to reporters, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were peacefully protesting in Delhi but were roughed up and “detained in a brutal manner”.

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Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were also held in the Kashmir division, where similar rallies were taken out against the Central Government. The INDIA bloc leaders also used the protests to demonstrate their unity in J&K, despite tensions between the NC and its ally Congress in the Union Territory in the recent past.

In Bandipora, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, Congress district president Sheikh Farooq Habeeb and National Conference district president Zahoor Ahmad Sofi led the protest.

Protest demonstrations were also held in Udhampur, Kupwara and other districts of J&K, where leaders took out protest marches.

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