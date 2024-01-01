Jammu couple chargesheeted for duping people of Rs 35 lakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch presented a 396-page chargesheet against a couple for duping people of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of kitty parties.

The chargesheet was produced against Pinky Gupta and her husband Shiv Partap Gupta of Rehari Colony in Jammu in the court for judicial determination.

They are accused of hatching criminal conspiracy, cheating and defrauding the complainant and other gullible citizens of their hard earned money by luring them to deposit money in the garb of kitty parties with the promise of paying hefty interests.

A written complaint was lodged by a complainant Neelam Malhotra and others in Crime Branch wherein it was alleged that the couple allured them on the pretext of providing handsome returns on the deposits and after taking the money from them, the accused fled away thereby duping them of Rs 35 lakh.

“On receipt of the complaint, criminal proceedings were initiated against the culprits with the approval of crime branch headquarters. During the course of preliminary inquiry, the allegations levelled were prima-facie substantiated as the omissions and commissions on the part of accused constitute offences of cheating, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy,” an official said.

He said accordingly a formal case FIR was registered in Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch against the accused for in-depth investigation. During the course of investigation all the evidence, including oral, documentary as well as scientific, was gathered and the accused persons who were constantly on a run outside J&K to evade arrest in the instant case were finally arrested.

“For their involvement in duping other innocent people, criminal proceedings are being initiated separately,” the official said.

