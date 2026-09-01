Jammu couple chargesheeted in job fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Jammu, filed a chargesheet on Monday against a couple for allegedly duping some people on the pretext of arranging government jobs for their children here, an official said.

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The Jammu Crime Branch spokesperson said the chargesheet was filed before the court of the Railway Magistrate, Jammu, against Jameel Anjum and his wife, Sana Mir, residents of the Kacchi Chawni area of Jammu, in a case registered in 2023.

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He said the case was registered based on a joint complaint by Naresh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, who claimed the accused persons obtained a total of Rs 19 lakh from them after promising government jobs for their children and providing fake appointment orders.

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During the investigation, the spokesperson said the seized documents were sent to the Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. He said the FSL opinion supported the allegation that Anjum had forged the appointment documents and used them as genuine to dishonestly induce the complainants with the false promise of a government job.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch EOW Jammu, Faisal Qureshi, advised people to remain vigilant against such economic frauds and report any such incident to the agency. Victims of economic frauds may also submit their complaints via email or telephone.