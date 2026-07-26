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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu court directs Pak-based terror handler to appear by August 21

Jammu court directs Pak-based terror handler to appear by August 21

Wanted in connection with the twin bomb blasts in Katra and Narwal in 2022-23

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday executed a special court proclamation against a cross-border terror handler in Reasi district, directing him to appear by August 21 in connection with the twin bomb blasts in Katra and Narwal in 2022-23.
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Police executed the proclamation under Section 84 of the BNSS against wanted terrorist Mohd Qasim alias 'Salman', a resident of Angralla village in Reasi, in compliance with the orders of the third additional sessions judge, Jammu, which is a designated court under the NIA Act, a police spokesman said.

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He said the proclamation pertains to an FIR registered at the Mahore police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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"The accused is a wanted cross-border terror handler involved in multiple UAPA cases, including the 2022-23 Katra and Narwal (Jammu) blast cases, who is believed to have crossed over to Pakistan.

"The action reflects the relentless resolve of J&K Police to bring to justice those operating from across the border and orchestrating terror activities in J&K," the spokesman said.

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A police team led by sub-divisional police officer Parul Bhardwaj, in the presence of local representatives of Angralla village, visited the residence of the accused and executed the proclamation in accordance with law by publicly reading out the court's order.

According to the proclamation, the accused has been directed to appear before the designated court on or before August 21.

"Failure to comply within the stipulated period shall invite further legal proceedings under Section 85 of the BNSS," the spokesman said.

The general public has been appealed to cooperate with the police by sharing any credible information on the whereabouts of the accused with the nearest police station, he said.

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