Jammu court restrains JKCA from declaring AGM decisions

In a significant development concerning the administration of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir, a court in Jammu has restrained the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from declaring any decisions taken at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday.

The order was passed on a suit filed by Sudershan Mehta, president of Modern Cricket Club, Jammu, which is affiliated with the JKCA.

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In its interim order, the court observed that the plaintiff had, at this stage, made out a “strong prima facie case” and that the balance of convenience was in his favour. The court further observed that withholding the injunction could cause the plaintiff irreparable loss.

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The court directed that notice be issued to the other side and ordered that any decision taken at the proposed AGM on September 27 “shall not be declared” and would remain subject to the outcome of the interim application. The court also made clear that the order would be subject to the objections raised by the other side.

The court did not, however, stay the holding of the AGM. Instead, it restrained the JKCA from announcing or declaring decisions taken at the meeting until the matter is taken up on October 23.

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Mehta has challenged the validity of the JKCA elections held in January 2026, the results of which were declared in May.

In his suit, Mehta has alleged irregularities in the conduct of the elections and claimed that they were held in violation of the JKCA’s rules. He has further alleged that legitimate clubs and voting members were excluded from the electoral process, while unauthorised nominees were allowed to participate.

The allegations are part of the ongoing legal proceedings and have not been finally adjudicated by the court.