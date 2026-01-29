Jammu Crime Branch books man for job fraud

The Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu, has registered a case in connection with an overseas employment fraud involving false assurances of arranging a work visa and employment in Russia.

According to the complaint, the accused, Vishal Singh, a resident of Suryavanshi Nagar, Muthi, Jammu, allegedly fraudulently and dishonestly induced the complainant to part with a substantial sum of money on the pretext of securing a work visa and employment in Russia.

The complainant alleged that, relying on the assurances and promises made by the accused, he paid a total amount of Rs 10.05 lakh. During verification, the Crime Branch established that Rs 7,86,500 was transferred into the personal bank account of the accused, Rs 49,999 was paid to Maarg Group Agency, Mohali, while the remaining amount was paid in cash to the accused.

It was further alleged that the accused did not possess any valid authorisation or licence for overseas employment. Contrary to his assurances, the accused allegedly arranged only a tourist e-visa and sent the complainant first to Dubai and subsequently to Russia, where the complainant stayed for about two months in 2025. However, no employment was arranged, and despite repeated requests, the accused failed to refund the amount received. The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened him with false implication.

A Crime Branch official said that upon receiving the complaint, a preliminary enquiry was conducted, which revealed that the accused, with dishonest intention from the very inception, adopted fraudulent means, misrepresented facts, and deceived the complainant, thereby wrongfully extracting Rs 10.05 lakh without fulfilling the promise of overseas employment.

“The acts of omission and commission on the part of the accused, Vishal Singh, prima facie constitute offences punishable under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Accordingly, a formal case has been registered at the Special Crime Wing police station of the Crime Branch, Jammu, and further investigation is underway,” the official added.