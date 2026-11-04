Jammu Crime Branch files chargesheet in ‘fraudulent procurement’ of PRCs

The chargesheet has been filed in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Advertisement

The case originated from a complaint alleging that Lakhan Singh, originally a West Pakistan refugee from Sialkot, fraudulently obtained PRCs for himself and his family after shifting from Punjab to Jammu by allegedly fabricating census records and lineage details in connivance with revenue officials.

Advertisement

The investigation, led by DSP Faisal Arif Rishu, revealed that the allegedly forged certificates were subsequently used by his sons, Prem Singh and Prabhakar Singh, for different purposes. Prem Singh allegedly used the certificate to secure government employment in the Estates Department, while Prabhakar Singh used it to contest elections and serve two terms as a Sarpanch.

The main accused, Lakhan Singh, a retired employee of the Power Development Department (PDD), and Sat Paul Gupta, the then Tehsildar, Jammu, have since died.

Advertisement

However, the investigation established the alleged criminal involvement of the surviving accused, Prem Singh, a retired employee of the Estates Department, and Prabhakar Singh, a former Sarpanch.

Accordingly, the chargesheet has been filed against all four accused before the court for judicial proceedings.

The Crime Branch, Jammu, has advised the public to remain vigilant against economic offences and report any such instances to the Economic Offences Wing, Jammu.