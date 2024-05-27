Jammu DC reviews health dept functioning

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 26

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired a meeting of the health department and took a comprehensive review of health care institutions in the district.

The DC evaluated the functioning of OPDs and implementation of key health programmes such as Janani Suraksha Yojana, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and the National Tuberculosis Control Programme. The sales performance of Jan Aushadhi Kendras was also assessed.

Emphasising the need for punctuality, Vaishya directed the CMO and BMOs to ensure that doctors and staff adhere to duty schedule in sub-divisional hospitals and other government health facilities in the periphery. The DC instructed the SDMs to take cognisance of non-compliance and take necessary action.

