Jammu Division collects Rs 75.43 lakh as fines from 12K train passengers

Over 12,000 passengers were fined more than Rs 75 lakh for ticketless travel and other violations of the Railways Act across the Jammu Division in June, officials said on Wednesday.

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The railway officials said the enforcement campaign was carried out through regular ticket-checking operations across stations and onboard trains to curb unauthorised travel and ensure better compliance with ticketing rules.

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A total of 12,314 cases were detected during the month-long campaign run by the checking staff of Jammu Division and a revenue of over Rs 75.43 lakh was collected as penalty, a Jammu Division spokesperson said.

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He said the penalties were imposed for ticketless travel, irregular tickets, unbooked luggage, and other violations of the Railways Act.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, who led the drive, said the purpose of ticket checking is not only to collect fines, but to motivate passengers to travel with valid tickets.

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Ticketless travel causes loss of railway revenue and inconvenience to other passengers, he said. Singhal said the checking staff of the Jammu Division is deployed day and night on trains and at stations to ensure that all passengers travel with dignity with a valid ticket.

He said such campaigns will continue in the future as well.