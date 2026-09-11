Jammu Division to get advanced rail simulator for loco pilot training

According to railway officials, the facility will provide world-class training to loco pilots at their workplace and help them prepare for real-life operational challenges in a safe, controlled environment.

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"This desktop simulator is based on advanced technology and will enable training under conditions that closely replicate actual railway operations," a spokesperson said.

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The simulator will allow loco pilots to virtually experience a range of challenging situations, including dense fog, heavy rainfall, landslides, signal failures and other adverse conditions. It will also provide intensive training in signalling systems, braking techniques and locomotive handling.

Officials said the system would help loco pilots develop the ability to take quick and safe decisions during emergencies such as brake failures, overshooting and sudden obstructions on the tracks, thereby significantly reducing accident risks.

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The simulator will also enable repeated practice without the need to use real locomotives, making training more economical, safer and environmentally sustainable by eliminating fuel consumption during exercises.

In addition to regular training programmes, the facility will support refresher courses and skill-development initiatives for newly recruited loco pilots. "The simulator will help loco pilots identify operational deficiencies and improve their performance through continuous practice," the spokesperson added.