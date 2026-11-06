Jammu Divisional Commissioner directs time-bound disposal of BSF, CRPF land acquisition cases

During the meeting, Kundal reviewed the progress of land acquisition by the J&K Police for accommodating BSF companies and the identification of suitable state land for establishing five additional BSF battalions in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

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Land-related issues concerning Border Outposts (BOPs), the proposed 135-foot border fencing and pending cases involving the acquisition and transfer of state land to the CRPF and other security agencies were also discussed.

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The Inspector General, BSF, presented a detailed overview of land acquisition and requisition cases pending at various levels across the districts. The concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner of the status of individual cases and the issues impeding their resolution.

Taking note of the pending matters, Kundal directed the Deputy Commissioners to examine each case individually and ensure the time-bound disposal of all pending proposals.

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He also directed the district administrations and representatives of security forces to undertake joint field visits, wherever required, to physically verify identified land, resolve discrepancies and address site-related issues.

The Deputy Commissioners were asked to personally monitor cases falling under their jurisdiction and take proactive measures to remove bottlenecks in coordination with the concerned departments and security agencies.

Stressing the need for close inter-departmental coordination, the Divisional Commissioner called for timely submission of requisite documents and removal of procedural hurdles to facilitate the expeditious acquisition and transfer of land.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General, BSF, Jammu, and Inspector General, CRPF, Jammu, in person, while Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of the Jammu division participated virtually.