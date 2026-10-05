Jammu Divisional Commissioner pushes innovative use of AgriStack data for farmers

Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Level Committee, constituted to formulate an action plan for effective use of AgriStack and Farmer Registry data, Kumar emphasised the need to move beyond data collection and focus on technology-enabled solutions capable of delivering tangible benefits to farmers.

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Director Agriculture Jammu, who is also the Member Secretary of the committee, presented the potential applications of AgriStack data, highlighting its role in crop production assessment, identifying shortages and surpluses, and improving planning and delivery of agricultural services.

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The Divisional Commissioner said every proposed use case must clearly define the problem it seeks to address, data requirements, stakeholder responsibilities, implementation mechanisms and expected outcomes.

He called for exploring AgriStack applications in agricultural extension services, crop insurance, banking and credit support, marketing and mandi linkages, as well as AI-driven predictive advisories related to weather conditions, rainfall, crop diseases, temperature variations and farm operations.

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Kumar directed the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Cooperatives, along with NABARD, Lead Banks, NIC, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other stakeholders, to identify sector-specific use cases keeping in view the distinct topographical and agro-climatic conditions of different districts.

Deputy Commissioners were asked to convene district-level consultations with stakeholders and prepare district-specific proposals. The Director Agriculture Jammu was tasked with coordinating the exercise and compiling recommendations from all districts.

The committee will initially identify concrete use cases and refine them into implementable proposals in line with the Terms of Reference and relevant government directions. Departments have been directed to submit their inputs and presentations within ten days for compilation and analysis at the divisional level before onward submission to the UT Government.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division, Director Agriculture Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Director Fisheries Jammu, ADCs and representatives of cooperative institutions, SKUAST-J, NIC, JaKGA and other concerned agencies.