DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu Divisional Commissioner pushes innovative use of AgriStack data for farmers

Jammu Divisional Commissioner pushes innovative use of AgriStack data for farmers

Emphasises the need to focus on technology-enabled solutions capable of delivering tangible benefits to farmers

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chairs a meeting to formulate an action plan for effective use of AgriStack.
Advertisement
Ramesh Kumar has directed government departments to identify innovative and farmer-centric applications of AgriStack data to enhance agricultural planning, service delivery and decision-making across the region.

Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Level Committee, constituted to formulate an action plan for effective use of AgriStack and Farmer Registry data, Kumar emphasised the need to move beyond data collection and focus on technology-enabled solutions capable of delivering tangible benefits to farmers.

Advertisement

Director Agriculture Jammu, who is also the Member Secretary of the committee, presented the potential applications of AgriStack data, highlighting its role in crop production assessment, identifying shortages and surpluses, and improving planning and delivery of agricultural services.

Advertisement

The Divisional Commissioner said every proposed use case must clearly define the problem it seeks to address, data requirements, stakeholder responsibilities, implementation mechanisms and expected outcomes.

He called for exploring AgriStack applications in agricultural extension services, crop insurance, banking and credit support, marketing and mandi linkages, as well as AI-driven predictive advisories related to weather conditions, rainfall, crop diseases, temperature variations and farm operations.

Advertisement

Kumar directed the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Cooperatives, along with NABARD, Lead Banks, NIC, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other stakeholders, to identify sector-specific use cases keeping in view the distinct topographical and agro-climatic conditions of different districts.

Deputy Commissioners were asked to convene district-level consultations with stakeholders and prepare district-specific proposals. The Director Agriculture Jammu was tasked with coordinating the exercise and compiling recommendations from all districts.

The committee will initially identify concrete use cases and refine them into implementable proposals in line with the Terms of Reference and relevant government directions. Departments have been directed to submit their inputs and presentations within ten days for compilation and analysis at the divisional level before onward submission to the UT Government.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division, Director Agriculture Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Director Fisheries Jammu, ADCs and representatives of cooperative institutions, SKUAST-J, NIC, JaKGA and other concerned agencies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts