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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu divisional commissioner sets two-month deadline for forest land demarcation

Jammu divisional commissioner sets two-month deadline for forest land demarcation

Said the demarcation survey and installation of boundary pillars on forest lands is the top priority of the government

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar reviewed the progress of forest land demarcation and directed the revenue and forest departments to complete the exercise within two months.

Chairing a meeting of senior officers to discuss the issues related to the demarcation exercise here, the divisional commissioner said the demarcation survey and installation of boundary pillars on forest lands is the top priority of the government.

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"The complete installation of all boundary pillars is to be completed by the end of this year," he said, emphasising close coordination between the revenue and forest departments, time-bound action and regular monitoring to ensure completion of the forest lands demarcation exercise within two months.

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Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, Senthil Kumar, briefed the meeting on the status of forest land demarcation and highlighted issues related to old and incomplete records, maps and boundary descriptions in certain forest areas.

He informed that out of 1,555 forest areas in Jammu Division, around 215 have been identified as difficult forests requiring joint surveys with the revenue department, an official statement said.

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Senthil Kumar said around 24,000 boundary pillars are required to be installed in these forests, while nearly 25,000 boundary pillars have already been installed in the last three months.

The divisional commissioner directed the concerned officers to finalise a district-wise schedule within one week in consultation with all divisional forest officers and concerned revenue officers.

The schedule shall clearly indicate the areas to be covered, field teams, responsible officers, range officers and dates for the field exercise, the statement said.

Reviewing forest land issues related to roads and other infrastructure projects, the divisional commissioner directed the concerned officers to expedite cases involving alternate land and transfer proposals and take up pending matters with the concerned deputy commissioners.

He also directed the divisional forest officers to provide necessary guidance to the concerned departmental authorities for timely processing of cases on the 'PARIVESH' portal, particularly with regard to uploading of requisite information and to resolve minor issues at the local level through proper coordination.

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