Jammu drowns as construction chokes natural water channels

EVERY monsoon, Jammu finds itself confronting the problem of waterlogging on one hand and damage to old structures, built decades ago, on the other, especially in the old city areas.

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During the recent rains, inundated roads, overflowing drains and waterlogging in low-lying areas were witnessed, causing severe problems for local residents.

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While changing weather patterns may have some role in waterlogging across multiple areas, unplanned expansion of urban areas and the unique geography of Jammu have a much greater role in intensifying the problem.

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For years, structures — both legal and illegal — have cropped up in different parts of the city without attracting action from the authorities. Many residential areas have turned into commercial hubs, with the authorities seemingly sitting on their hands.

These illegal structures often block the path of water channels, especially during the monsoon season, resulting in flooding in city areas.

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On the other hand, Jammu lies at the transition between the plains and hills, with several seasonal water streams cutting across the landscape. These streams remain dormant for most of the year but become active during intense rainfall. The problem becomes serious when drainage routes are blocked by construction.

Over the past few years, Jammu has also expanded significantly in all directions. Many new projects, including bridges and flyovers, have also contributed to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

On Sunday, a waterlogging incident was reported in the Suraj Nagar area near a site where the Jammu-Poonch National Highway is being constructed. A drain in the area was blocked with construction material, leading to water accumulation.

In many outer parts of the city, construction has blocked seasonal water channels and reduced the space available for water to flow. While there have been anti-encroachment drives to clear these channels, no sustained effort appears to have been made by the authorities.

Many residential homes in Jammu have also suffered damage during the current monsoon season. Several homes in the old city areas were built 50-60 years ago and have not undergone renovation. These structures often develop cracks during heavy rain, posing a danger to their inhabitants.

Jammu often witnesses heavy rainfall after prolonged dry spells and this puts pressure on rivers, streams and drains.

The challenge for the authorities is not only to manage rainfall but also to prepare the city for unusual weather conditions. While several developments were undertaken in Jammu under the Smart City project, residents continue to question what difference these projects have made to the city’s monsoon preparedness.