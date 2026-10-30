Jammu EPFO settles claims worth Rs 267 cr

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Jammu, has settled more than 80,000 claims worth Rs 267.53 crore during the current financial year.

The EPFO celebrated its 74th Foundation Day on Thursday, with Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma attending as the chief guest.

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Sumeet Singh, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, highlighted the achievements and initiatives undertaken by the regional office in extending social security services to members and pensioners. He said the Regional Office, Jammu, had settled 80,946 claims amounting to Rs 267.53 crore during the current financial year, reflecting its continued efforts towards timely and efficient service delivery.

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He further stated that 1,515 pensioners had benefited from the office’s pension-related services.

Highlighting the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), Sumeet Singh said that, out of 3,852 eligible establishments in Jammu, 2,564 had registered under the scheme. The registrations cover 9,874 eligible beneficiaries under Part A (employees) and 29,675 under Part B (employers/jobs generated).

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He emphasised that the scheme was an important initiative to encourage formal employment and support job creation.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Paul Sharma appreciated EPFO’s role in safeguarding the social and financial security of employees and their families. He stressed the importance of timely settlement of claims, efficient pension services and greater awareness among workers and employers about social security benefits.