Jammu: IED-like substance seized in Poonch, woman detained

PTI

Jammu: The police on Wednesday detained a woman after a suspected IED was recovered in Poonch district, officials said. On a reliable input, police, along with other security agencies, recovered an IED-like substance in Poonch, they said. pti

De-addiction centre set up

Jammu: A drug de-addiction centre was set up in Rajouri on Wednesday. Officials expressed hope that it would help make the border district free from drug menace. DC Vikas Kundal inaugurated it.