Jammu: ITBP celebrates Raising Day of 47th Battalion

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

The 11th Raising Day of the 47th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was celebrated at Chushul (Tangtse) post of the unit today. Subash Chandra Yadav, Commandant of the Battalion, hoisted the flag.

The Battalion was raised on May 1, 2012, in Amritsar. It is presently performing its duties at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh.

A feast was also organised in which officials from the sister organisations and nearby villages were invited.

#itbp