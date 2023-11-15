Jammu jewellery theft case solved; two arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 14

The Jammu police have solved a theft case in which 1.16 kg gold, 3.64 kg silver ornaments and some cash were stolen from a jewellery shop in old city area on the night of Diwali. The police have arrested Mohammad Shafadu and Vicky. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered against them at the city police station.

Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar said the police were able to solve the case within hours. “The police have recovered stolen ornaments from the possession of thieves and more recoveries are expected,” he said.

