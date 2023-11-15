Jammu jewellery theft case solved; two arrested

Jammu, November 14
The Jammu police have solved a theft case in which 1.16 kg gold, 3.64 kg silver ornaments and some cash were stolen from a jewellery shop in old city area on the night of Diwali. The police have arrested Mohammad Shafadu and Vicky. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered against them at the city police station.
Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar said the police were able to solve the case within hours. “The police have recovered stolen ornaments from the possession of thieves and more recoveries are expected,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized