Jammu & Kahsmir HC asks admn to decide on AAP MLA Mehraj’s security within 6 weeks

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed the authorities to assess the threat perception of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik and take a decision on the restoration of his security cover within 6 weeks.

Malik had approached the HC seeking restoration of his security cover and escort vehicle. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Sanjay Dhar at the Jammu wing of the HC.

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Advocate Appu Singh Slathia appeared for the petitioner, while Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli represented the respondents, including the Principal Secretary, Home Department; Director General of Police; ADGP Security Jammu; IGP Security Jammu; DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range; SSP (Security) Jammu; and SSP Doda.

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Arguing on behalf of Malik, advocate Slathia submitted that despite the quashing of the Public Safety Act (PSA) against the MLA on April 27 this year, his security cover and escort vehicle had not been restored.

She contended that Malik’s political responsibilities required frequent travel across J&K, including grassroots outreach programmes and community interactions, exposing him to potential security threats.

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Slathia further argued that Malik had been singled out, claiming that all other MLAs in J&K continued to enjoy security cover and escort vehicles. She alleged that the denial of security was linked to his political views and criticism of governments at the Centre and in the UT.

The counsel also informed the court that several representations submitted by the petitioner seeking restoration of security had not received any response.

After hearing the submissions, the HC disposed of the petition and directed the respondents to consider Malik’s representations. It further asked the Security Review Coordination Committee to examine the threat perception and take an appropriate decision within six weeks.