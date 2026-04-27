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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu-Katra rail section inspected ahead of train launch

Jammu-Katra rail section inspected ahead of train launch

Maintenance and operational protocols for Chenab Bridge and Anji Khad Bridge reviewed

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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A Vande Bharat train crosses the Chenab rail bridge in Reasi. File
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Ahead of the April 30 launch of direct Vande Bharat Express services between Jammu and Srinagar, General Manager of Northern Railway Rajesh Kumar Pandey on Sunday inspected the Jammu-Katra section to assess the readiness of the USBRL project, an official said.
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Pandey reviewed the maintenance and operational protocols for the Chenab Bridge -- the world's highest railway arch bridge -- and the Anji Khad Bridge -- India's first cable-stayed rail bridge -- along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway's Jammu division said.

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He said the general manager was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Jammu, Vivek Kumar, and other senior divisional officials.

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During the inspection, the spokesperson said special attention was paid to track stability, signalling systems, tunnels and safety infrastructure.

The rail section between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra was thoroughly reviewed, he said, adding the general manager also took stock of the passenger amenities available at the stations and the ongoing modernisation work being undertaken under the 'Amrit Bharat Scheme'.

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