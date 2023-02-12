Jammu: Khadi lucrative startup avenue, says minister

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said khadi was fast emerging as a new and lucrative startup avenue. He addressed an event organised by Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Udhampur wherein Rs 100-crore subsidy was distributed online among beneficiaries and entrepreneurs. He said it would motivate others to give up the desperate struggle for government jobs. oc
Kashmir varsity to host meet on gender equality
Srinagar: The University of Kashmir is set to host a two-day meeting on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’ on February 13-14, a mega event that draws experts to formulate policy white papers for discussions on the G20 platform.It comes amid the university’s selection to host Youth20 events as part of India’s G20 Presidency. The event will be organised at KU’s Gandhi Bhawan. oc
Will not allow non-locals to settle in J&K: Altaf Bukhari
Jammu: J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said his party would not allow non-locals to settle in the UT. He also criticised the administration for its ongoing anti-encroachment drive. He was speaking at an event organised to welcome PDP youth leader from Samba Sanny Sangral, who along with dozens of youth, joined the Apni Party at its Gandhi Nagar headquarters. pti
75,250 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J&K
Jammu: A total of 75,250 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across J&K on Saturday, an official spokesperson said. Over Rs 45 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in cases of civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour, etc., the spokesperson said.
