Jammu: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews op preparedness

Jammu, February 25
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on Friday visited the 16 Corps headquarters in Jammu and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the region, officials said.
This is his maiden visit after taking over the reins of the Northern Command. On his arrival at the Nagrota-based headquarters of 16 Corps, he was briefed by General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on the operational preparedness of the corps, besides the prevailing security situation, a spokesman said.
Subsequent to the briefing, the Army commander expressed his satisfaction and confidence in the 16 Corps, also called as the White Knight Corps, to successfully meet all challenges at any given time. He interacted with senior officers and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region.
He also lauded the efforts towards upliftment of the youth and the special efforts made towards empowerment of women under various projects of Operation Sadbhavana. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...