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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu madrasa responds to govt hospital's appeal, organises blood donation camp

Jammu madrasa responds to govt hospital's appeal, organises blood donation camp

More than 50 units of blood collected to support patients in need

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A madrasa on Thursday witnessed an enthusiastic response to a blood donation camp organised after an urgent appeal from a government hospital in Jammu, which was facing a severe shortage of blood.

The camp, held on the premises of Jamia Markaz-ul-Ma'arif in Bathindi locality here, saw active participation from the institution's faculty, staff members and students, with more than 50 units of blood collected to support patients in need.

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former MLC Firdous Tak, who coordinated the camp, also donated blood. Tak expressed satisfaction over the initiative that followed a request from SMGS Hospital, a major government tertiary care institute specialising in gynaecology, obstetrics, and paediatrics.

"The institution had a long history of serving society beyond its religious responsibilities. This is not merely a religious institution but also a centre dedicated to social causes," Tak said.

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He recalled that during Operation Sindoor last year, when clashes along the India-Pakistan border led to the displacement of people from border areas, the institution had opened its doors to provide shelter to those in need. The PDP leader said the institution had also organised a blood donation camp during that period, collecting around 60 units of blood.

Referring to the latest initiative, Tak said the institution responded promptly when it received information about the shortage of blood at the hospital blood bank.

He appreciated the management, teaching faculty, staff and volunteers for coming forward to make the camp successful. "Poor patients coming from far-flung areas often struggle to arrange blood in time. Such initiatives can make a significant difference and help save precious lives," he said.

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Senior Staff Nurse, Deepa, who was part of the team assigned to collect the blood, expressed gratitude to the institution for continuing its humanitarian work. She also urged other institutions to organise similar drives and raise awareness about blood donation, emphasising that a single donation could help save a life.

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