Jammu man killed in Gurugram

IANS

Gurugram, November 11

Darshan Lal (52), a resident of Jammu, was allegedly killed by his co-worker at a dhaba located in Rama Garden Basai Enclave in Gurugram over a minor dispute, police said. The suspect, identified as Karan (40), a resident of Kasganj district in UP has been arrested.

Dhaba owner Deepak informed the police that when he came to the dhaba in the morning, he saw that Darshan Lal, who worked at the dhaba, was lying dead on his bed, with injury marks on his face. After talking about the incident with other workers at the dhaba he came to know that Darshan Lal was murdered by Karan, who also worked at his dhaba, and then ran away from the dhaba.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sector-10A police station of Gurugram. In a joint action, the police teams arrested the accused from Old Faridabad on Friday.

“On the intervening night of November 9 and 10, they had drunk alcohol and had prepared rice to eat and the accused asked Darshan Lal to make roti, but he refused. The accused then hit the victim on the head with a wood and ran away from the spot. He was going to his village to avoid arrest but the police arrested him before reaching his village," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

#Gurugram #Jammu