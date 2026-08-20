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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu MC chief reviews progress of modern food zone

Jammu MC chief reviews progress of modern food zone

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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JMC ommissioner Devansh Yadav during an inspection.
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Dr Devansh Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), on Wednesday inspected the modern food zone being developed at Gandhi Nagar and interacted with vendors who have been allotted newly constructed food carts.

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The initiative is part of the JMC’s ongoing efforts to modernise Jammu city, improve urban infrastructure and provide street vendors with a cleaner, more organised and dignified vending environment. The site earlier housed a rehri zone developed by the JMC, which is now being transformed into a modern food zone under the directions of the Commissioner.

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The first phase of the project has been completed with 22 modern food carts, while a total of 120 food carts are planned for the site. The JMC is also developing essential supporting infrastructure, including water supply, rooftop facilities, street lighting and regular sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, to ensure a better experience for both vendors and visitors.

The food carts will be allotted to vendors who were already operating in the area and possess valid licences. The initiative aims to upgrade their existing vending operations while ensuring that the area develops into a well-planned and attractive food destination.

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During the inspection, Dr Yadav interacted with vendors, reviewed the facilities being developed and emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene. He urged vendors to take ownership of the cleanliness of the food zone and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the JMC in keeping public spaces clean.

The commissioner said the transformation of the old rehri zone into a modern food zone reflects the JMC’s commitment to creating a cleaner, more organised, modern and citizen-friendly Jammu, while ensuring better facilities and opportunities for existing vendors.

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