Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu MC denies reports of data theft from website

Jammu MC denies reports of data theft from website

Amid reports that the website of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was hacked and data was stolen, Jammu Municipal Commissioner Devansh Yadav denied the claims and stated that no data breach has occurred. He explained that there was a database...
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Amid reports that the website of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was hacked and data was stolen, Jammu Municipal Commissioner Devansh Yadav denied the claims and stated that no data breach has occurred.

He explained that there was a database issue with the website, clarifying, “but it was not exactly a hack. The team is investigating the matter, but there was no data breach.”

Some reports had suggested that Pakistani hackers had stolen data, including details of Aadhaar cards, property records, and other documents, from the MC website.

