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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu MC expands AI-based road repair, civic monitoring initiative

Jammu MC expands AI-based road repair, civic monitoring initiative

Under the initiative, the civic body is repairing nearly 150-200 metres of damaged roads every night

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has accelerated its AI-enabled road monitoring and repair programme as part of its efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve civic service delivery.

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Under the initiative, the civic body is repairing nearly 150-200 metres of damaged roads every night after traffic subsides using a state-of-the-art cold emulsion patching machine. The technology enables quick, durable and all-weather pothole repairs while causing minimal inconvenience to commuters.

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Municipal vehicles fitted with AI-enabled cameras continuously survey roads across the city, automatically detecting potholes and other surface defects. The system geo-tags affected locations and generates digital reports, enabling engineering teams to undertake timely and targeted repairs.

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The AI platform has also been configured to identify a range of civic deficiencies, including overflowing garbage bins, waterlogging, open drains, damaged footpaths, faded road markings, illegal parking, encroachments, stray cattle, unauthorised dumping of construction and demolition waste, and other municipal issues. The initiative marks a significant step towards predictive maintenance and data-driven urban governance.

JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav has directed all concerned officers to ensure that defects identified through the AI platform are addressed promptly and that a robust monitoring mechanism is maintained for timely redressal of civic issues.

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He also instructed the Engineering, Sanitation and Enforcement Wings to work in close coordination and effectively utilise AI-generated reports for planning and executing field operations.

The Commissioner further directed field officers to intensify night-time road repairs, regularly review defects detected by the system and ensure that civic shortcomings are rectified within stipulated timelines to improve public services.

As part of the ongoing drive, repair work was carried out on Monday night at several locations across Jammu city, including stretches near Gandhi Nagar and outside the MLA Hostel.

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